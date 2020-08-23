Yakima County added 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with no new deaths.
The new numbers bring the total count since mid-March to 11,463 cases and 221 deaths.
They also marked the county’s 10th consecutive day with fewer than 60 new daily cases of coronavirus reported.
There were 17 people hospitalized Sunday, the same number as Saturday. Intubation totals were not available Saturday or Sunday.
A total of 9,868 people have recovered from the virus in Yakima County, with 44 additional recoveries from Saturday.