200813-yh-news-testing-5.jpg

FILE — Lynda Fitzpatrick, a volunteer registered nurse, bags a sample collected from a patient at a free COVID-19 testing site managed by Medical Teams International and the Yakima Health District on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020, at Fiesta Foods, 1008 E. Nob Hill Blvd. in Yakima, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic, file

Yakima County added 17 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 Sunday, with no new deaths.

The new numbers bring the total count since mid-March to 11,463 cases and 221 deaths.

They also marked the county’s 10th consecutive day with fewer than 60 new daily cases of coronavirus reported.

There were 17 people hospitalized Sunday, the same number as Saturday. Intubation totals were not available Saturday or Sunday.

A total of 9,868 people have recovered from the virus in Yakima County, with 44 additional recoveries from Saturday.

Coronavirus Coverage

Because of the health and safety concerns, the Herald-Republic is allowing unlimited access with registration to our stories and resources about the novel coronavirus. However, if you’re able to subscribe, please support our journalism. Click here to start your digital subscription.

Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka