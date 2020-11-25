Yakima County had 110 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and one new death.
The new case counts marked the fourth consecutive day of triple-digit case counts. Totals were not reported on Thanksgiving Day.
The county is still below its peak per-day average, which hit 150 in June. But new cases are climbing significantly from low rates in August and September. In mid-August, for example, the average case count was down to 38 new cases a day.
The county had 214.9 cases per 100,000 person population between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, marking the first time the county’s two-week rate was above 200 since mid-August. That rate was as high as 753.3 per 100,000 in June. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
The county has had 14,809 total cases since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District, as well as 260 deaths.
Hospitalizations also increased by two overnight, with 22 individuals hospitalized and one intubated Wednesday.
State numbers
A total of 2,887 new COVID-19 cases were reported statewide on Wednesday, along with 14 deaths. The Washington Department of Health said it is seeing “alarming” increases in the number of COVID-19 patients in the state’s hospitals as well as more people hospitalized in intensive care unit beds.
“This situation is extraordinarily urgent, and we need everyone in Washington state to take action now to stop the spread of COVID-19 before our hospitals and frontline healthcare workers are overwhelmed,” State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said in a news release. “I am extremely concerned about the current exponential growth of COVID-19 cases. We must all re-commit to flatten the curve now.”
The DOH has updated its website to provide more hospital data. It also is providing hospital data by region since hospitals in the same area often share patient loads.
Gov. Jay Inslee implemented new business restrictions last week in response to the spike in cases and hospitalizations. Health officials ask everyone not to gather indoors with people they don't live with, and to keep outside gatherings small.
Editor's note: The online version of this story has been updated to reflect an update on the Yakima Health District website clarifying that 110 new cases were reported Wednesday, not 111.