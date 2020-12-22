Yakima Health District officials reported 195 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with five more deaths.
The county has had 19,180 coronavirus cases and 289 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Fifty-eight people were hospitalized Tuesday, up seven from Monday. The county has reported an average of 229 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Nine people were intubated Tuesday, up one from Monday. A total of 14,330 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 785 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 28-Dec. 11. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Testing center numbers keep growing
Community testing centers in Yakima and Sunnyside are seeing their highest numbers to date, according to the health district.
Officials administered 535 tests Saturday at State Fair Park, followed by 528 Monday and 504 Tuesday. Another 137 tests were administered Sunday in Sunnyside, followed by 179 Monday.
The two sites will be closed Dec. 24 and 25. Visit the Yakima Health District website or call 211 for more information about local COVID testing.
State's hospital bed occupancy up to 78%
The state's department of health reported 78% of adult staffed acute care beds were occupied as of Sunday, up from 71% on Dec. 9. That number includes 139 acute care patients in the south-central region comprised of Yakima, Benton, Columbia, Franklin, Kittitas and Walla Walla Counties.
The region accounts for 22% of the state's occupied beds, well above the state's goal of 10%. During Thanksgiving week, the region had 108 acute care patients.