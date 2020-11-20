Yakima Health District officials reported 97 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with two new deaths.
The county has had 14,085 coronavirus cases and 257 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Twenty-six people were hospitalized Friday, up three from Thursday and 12 more than a week ago. The county has had an average of 70 new cases per day over the last seven days.
Two people were intubated Frida. A total of 12,458 people have recovered.
Those totals don't include an outbreak of 50 cases at Summitview Health Care Center in Yakima, first reported this week. Four deaths are tied to the outbreak.
Yakima County had about 173 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 27-Nov. 9. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
On Sunday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced sweeping new restrictions in an effort to curb COVID’s spread throughout Washington. A total of 2,132 new cases were reported statewide on Friday, with 16 deaths.
Testing recommendations
The state Department of Health on Friday strongly urged people to limit holiday celebrations to members of the immediate households only. It also asked people not to be tested for COVID-19 to attend Thanksgiving celebrations so that tests are available for people with symptoms and close contacts.
"We ... encourage anyone with symptoms or close contact with someone who is infected (or suspected to be infected) with COVID-19 to get tested now," a statement on Friday said. "And for now, we discourage others without symptoms from seeking tests."