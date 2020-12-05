A week after it first broke 15,000, the total number of coronavirus cases in Yakima County is approaching 16,000.
County health officials reported 86 new cases of coronavirus Saturday, with no new deaths.
Saturday’s report brings the total number of COVID-19 cases in the county to 15,802, with the total number of deaths at 267, according to the Yakima Health District. A week earlier, the total number of new cases was 15,057 cases.
The county averaged 106.4 new cases a day over the previous seven days, significantly higher than the average of 38 cases per day in August.
The county’s rate of new cases for the period of Nov. 10-23 was 472.4 per 100,000, according to the state Department of Health.
As of Saturday, 32 people were hospitalized, a decrease of four from Friday, while the number intubated remained at four. Health officials also reported that 12,923 people have recovered from the disease.