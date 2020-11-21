Yakima County health officials reported 84 new COVID-19 cases Saturday but no new deaths.
The county has had 14,169 coronavirus cases since mid-March and 257 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The county has averaged 75.3 new cases in the past seven days.
The number of people hospitalized Saturday decreased by three to 23, with one person intubated. As of Saturday, 12,482 people had recovered from the disease.
The total does not include an outbreak of 50 cases at Summitview Health care Center in Yakima reported earlier this week. Four deaths are tied to that outbreak.
Yakima County had 172.7 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 27-Nov. 9. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.