The Yakima Health District reported 82 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths. The county’s total is 25,415 since mid-March, with deaths at 346.
Twenty-nine people were hospitalized Friday, with one intubated.
As of Friday, 20,816 people have recovered. Yakima County had 924 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 5-18.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, remains in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's economic reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The state Department of Health has mass vaccination sites at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment. More information is available at www.doh.wa.gov/Emergencies/COVID19/VaccineInformation/MassVaccinationSites.