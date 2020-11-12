The Yakima Health District reported 74 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday and Thursday, with one new death.
The health district did not provide numbers Wednesday because of the Veterans Day holiday.
Yakima County has had 13,464 COVID-19 cases and 249 deaths since mid-March. Thirteen people were hospitalized Thursday, with one person intubated.
The health district did not provide the number of people who have recovered.
Yakima County had 127 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 19 through Nov. 1. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan Oct. 13.