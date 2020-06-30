Yakima County reported 69 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with the death toll increasing by one to 139.
It marked the third straight day of double-digit increases, following 75 Monday and 71 Sunday.
New cases surpassed 200 three times in June, peaking at 215 on the 8th. On the 19th, new cases jumped to 208, with 204 on the 25th.
Tuesday's 69 new cases are the least since 47 on May 21.
Health district data showed 7,385 people have now tested positive for the new coronavirus. Of the 139 who have died, 135 had underlying health conditions.
Forty-nine people remained hospitalized Tuesday, an increase of three people from Monday.
The number of people intubated — 12 — remained steady.
Due to stretched capacity, Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital continues to transfer patients to Western Washington hospitals, including the Harborview Medical Center.
Dr. Steven Mitchell, the medical director of Harborview’s emergency department, said the Regional COVID-19 Coordination Center helps determine where patients go depending on the care they need without overburdening any one hospital system.
The center, operated by Harborview, transfers about one COVID-19 patient each day to Western Washington hospitals, a UW press release said.
The Yakima Health District also reported Tuesday that 3,860 people have recovered from the virus, up 70 people since Monday.