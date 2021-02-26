The Yakima Health District reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 in Yakima County on Friday and one more death.
That brings the county’s total to 27,592 cases and 379 deaths since the district began keeping track last March. There were 12 people hospitalized with COVID countywide as of Friday, with three intubated. A total of 25,123 are considered recovered.
A total of 338.7 new cases were reported per 100,000 people from Feb. 2-15 in Yakima County.
Citing statewide progress in COVID-19 containment, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all regions will remain in Phase 2 of the state’s Roadmap to Recovery reopening plan.
Vaccine update
Yakima County received a significant boost in COVID-19 vaccine this week, and multiple locations were accepting appointments for first doses and second doses. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
Some options this weekend for those who qualify:
• The Swofford & Halma Clinic in Sunnyside will offer walk-in appointments on Saturday, according to a news release from the Yakima Health District. The clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-4:30 p.m. Saturday at 2303 Reith Way in Sunnyside.
• Astria Health will have vaccine 9 to 4 p.m. Saturday, or until supplies last, at the main entrance of the Valley Mall in Union Gap.
• The Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic will have a vaccination site through Sunday at the Yakima Convention Center. People should register by calling the Farm Workers Clinic at 509-248-3334.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and older and those 50 and older in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.