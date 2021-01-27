The Yakima Health District reported 63 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with two new deaths. The county’s total is 25,149 since mid-March, with deaths at 346.
Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Friday, with one person intubated.
As of Wednesday, 20,302 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 996 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 3-16.
Yakima County, which is part of the south-central region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. The state updates reopening metrics on Friday.
COVID-19 testing at State Fair Park in Yakima is expected to resume at noon Thursday after it was canceled Wednesday due to snow.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an e-mail or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
Mass vaccination sites are set up at the Spokane Arena, the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee and the Clark County Fairgrounds in Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but preregistration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.