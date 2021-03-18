The Yakima Health District reported 61 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 28,476 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 385.
Seven people were hospitalized Thursday with one person intubated.
As of Thursday, 26,653 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 233 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 22 to March 7.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Starting Monday, the entire state will move to Phase 3. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that beginning March 31 anyone between 60 and 64 years of age; anyone with two or more underlying conditions; and construction, manufacturing and restaurant workers will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.
Right now, the state is in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders now qualify. This phase also includes people who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vacations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care facilities.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.