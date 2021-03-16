Yakima County reported 53 new COVID-19 cases with no new deaths Tuesday, according to the Yakima Health District.
That brings the total case count from March 2020 to 28,388. Of those, 26,526 have recovered, according to the health district’s website.
As of Tuesday evening, six people were hospitalized and one intubated. Deaths remained at 385.
Cases in Yakima County numbered 236 per 100,000 people from Feb. 21 to March 6, according to the state Department of Health.
The county is in Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan and will move to Phase 3 on March 22, which allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum – whichever is lower – for indoor spaces.