Yakima County surpassed 30,000 COVID-19 cases Tuesday, as the Yakima Health District reported 48 new ones.
The county's total is now 30,010 since the pandemic started. That means that one in 8.6 Yakima County residents has been diagnosed with COVID.
The milestone was the county's second in two days. On Monday the Health District reported its 400th COVID death. An additional death reported Tuesday brings that total to 401.
The number of total cases has been highly variable over the past 13 months, but viewed through a wide enough lens their distribution has been fairly consistent. Yakima County surpassed 10,000 cases in July, four months after it started counting. It hit the 20,000 mark five months later at the end of December. And now, four months after that, it has reached 30,000.
Fourteen people were hospitalized Tuesday, down six from Monday. Four were intubated, the same number as Monday.
As of Tuesday, 28,071 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces. Indoor gatherings of up to 10 people and outdoor gatherings of up to 50 people are permitted.
To remain in Phase 3, Yakima County must meet at least one of two metrics: new COVID-19 cases below 200 per 100,000 residents over two weeks, or a seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations below five per 100,000. The next evaluation is on May 3.
Yakima County had 274.2 cases per 100,000 people from March 29 to April 11.
Vaccine update
Everyone 16 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walkups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.