On the day the state set a daily record for coronavirus cases, Yakima County health officials reported 46 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, but no new deaths.
The county has had 13,642 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 250 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
The number of people hospitalized Saturday remained at 14, with four people intubated.
There was no listing of the number of people recovered in Saturday’s report.
Statewide, 2,233 new coronavirus cases were reported, the second day state health officials reported a record number of cases.
Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce new restrictions Sunday to slow the disease’s spread, including prohibition of indoor social gatherings, as well as indoor service at bars and restaurants.
Yakima County had 125.8 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 20-Nov. 2. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.