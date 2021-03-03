Two more deaths and 46 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Wednesday in Yakima County, according to the Yakima Health District.
That brings the total number of cases to 27,817 since the district started counting last March. The county death toll now stands at 383.
Fourteen people were hospitalized countywide, with one person intubated. An additional 102 people are now considered recovered, bringing that total to 25,747.
Over the past seven days, the county has averaged 49.3 new cases per day with a high of 64 on Friday. The county had 268 cases per 100,000 from Feb. 8-21.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
Yakima County is set to receive 15,497 doses of the vaccine this week — 11,132 first doses and 4,365 second doses. That’s up from 12,350 doses last week.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced Tuesday that educators and licensed child care providers have been added to 1B Tier 1 and are immediately eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.