Yakima County health officials reported 44 new COVID-19 cases Saturday and no new deaths.
The county has had 13,014 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 245 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District. The number of people hospitalized Saturday remained at 16, with three people intubated. A total of 12,066 people have recovered from the disease.
Yakima County had around 85 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 6-19. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.