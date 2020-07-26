The Yakima Health District reported 43 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing the total number to 10,114.
There were no new deaths, which remain at 191. All but 11 people who died had existing health conditions.
The number of people hospitalized was at 31, an increase of three from Saturday, with four patients on ventilators.
Health officials said 7,372 people have recovered.
Grab a flag
The Yakima Health District will be taking down its flag display at Chesterley Park on Monday. The field of more than 8,000 red and black flags represented every Yakima County resident who tested positive for the coronavirus or who died from COVID-19 through early July.
The display was intended to remind residents of the impact COVID-19 continues to have on the county and the importance of staying vigilant about safety measures, including physical distancing and mask-wearing.
The idea for the display came from Leola Reeves, who shared the story of the impact of COVID-19 had on her stepfather. While he recovered from COVID-19, he experienced permanent lung damage. Reeves is also the creator of the “I love someone with COVID-19” Facebook group.
On the Facebook page Sunday, Reeves encouraged residents to grab flags and show support with their own displays. Reeves said she planned to display a red flag in her yard for her stepfather.
Testing sites
COVID-19 testing, conducted by members of National Guard, will be available at the following community sites and times this week:
• Cottonwood Elementary School, 1041 S. 96th Ave., Yakima; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesday through Thursday.
• Yakama Nation Cultural Center, 100 Spiel-yi Loop, Toppenish; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Testing is now being done for anyone with symptoms, no matter how mild, and all asymptomatic people with a high risk of exposure, including those in households and close contacts of cases and persons exposed in outbreak settings.
Appointments can be made for testing by calling 2-1-1.
The nonprofit group Medical Teams International will also be offering testing this week at the following sites:
• Sunnyside Community Center, 1521 First St., Sunnyside; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Monday and Tuesday.
• Grandview Community Center, 812 Wallace Way, Grandview; 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.