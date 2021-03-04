The Yakima Health District reported 40 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 27,857 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 383.
Six people were hospitalized Thursday, with one person intubated.
As of Thursday, 25,856 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 263 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 9 through Feb. 22.
Yakima County, which is part of the South Central region, is in Phase 2 in the state’s reopening plan.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
School employees and licensed child care providers were added to 1B Tier 1 this week and are eligible for vaccines, as well.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.