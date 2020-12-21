Yakima Health District officials reported 387 new COVID-19 cases Sunday into Monday, with two new deaths.
The county has had 18,985 coronavirus cases and 284 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Fifty-one people were hospitalized as of Monday, up two from Saturday Ten people were intubated Monday.
A total of 14,188 people have recovered, the health district reported.
Yakima County had about 785 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 28-Dec. 11. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Between Dec. 15 and 21, the county added 1,413 new infections for an average of about 202 per day. The county reported more than 330 infections on consecutive days last week — 347 Thursday and 337 Friday.
Hospitalizations over those seven days never dipped below 43, climbing to 49 by Saturday.
November ended with 24 COVID-19 patients hospitalized.
In a media briefing last week, Dr. Kathy Lofy, the state's health officer, said she was concerned about the rise in hospitalizations in Central Washington.
“You can see both in North Central Washington and South Central Washington we are seeing a very dramatic increase in COVID-19 hospital bed occupancy and it does not appear to be slowing much,” she said.