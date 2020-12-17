Yakima County health officials reported 347 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with three additional deaths.
The county has had 18,114 coronavirus cases and 282 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District.
On Thursday, 43 people were hospitalized, with eight patients intubated. Hospitalizations decreased by one from Wednesday.
A total of 13,674 people have recovered as of Thursday.
Yakima County had 678.6 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 23 through Dec. 6. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Over the past seven days, the county has reported 1,275 new COVID-19 cases, or an average of 182 cases per day. Nine people have died since Dec. 11.