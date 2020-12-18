Yakima Health District officials reported 337 new COVID-19 cases Friday, with no new deaths.
It’s the second straight day with more than 300 cases. Thursday, the county recorded 347 new infections.
The county has had 18,451 coronavirus cases and 282 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Forty-three people were hospitalized Friday, no change from Thursday. The county has had an average of 199 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Eight people were intubated Thursday. A total of 13,773 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 688 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 24-Dec. 7. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Last week, Gov. Jay Inslee extended sweeping restrictions through Jan. 4 in an effort to curb COVID’s spread throughout Washington.