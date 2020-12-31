Yakima Health District officials reported 305 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with four more deaths.
The county will end the year with 21,053 coronavirus cases and 304 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Sixty-three people were hospitalized as of Thursday. The county has reported an average of 184 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Three people were intubated Thursday. A total of 15,257 people have recovered.
Yakima County had about 897 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 people from Dec. 7-20. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Gov. Jay Inslee announced on Wednesday that Washington’s latest COVID-19 restrictions on businesses and social gatherings will be extended until at least Jan. 11.
Updated case counts will not be available on Friday, New Year’s Day, with reports returning Saturday.
Community drive-thru COVID testing will not be available on New Year’s Day at State Fair Park in Yakima and the Sunnyside Community Center. Both sites will be open on Saturday. For more information, go to the health district’s website or call 211.{/span}{/span}{/span}{/div}
Costco outbreak update
The Yakima Health District reported 174 Costco staff members in Union Gap had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Thursday afternoon.
The health district’s COVID-19 outbreak response team has been working with the store to monitor and address the outbreak, which first was reported last week. All employees are being tested, and anyone who is positive is quarantining at home. The health district says precautions are in place, and people should wear a mask anytime they are in public and follow other health recommendations.
Local health officials said earlier this week they expected the outbreak numbers to grow as more test results came back.
Costco has not responded to a request for comment from the Yakima Herald-Republic. The total number of employees at the wholesale store and service center is estimated at between 350 and 600, according to local business organizations.