The Yakima Health District reported 292 new coronavirus cases Sunday into Monday, with three new deaths.
Yakima County’s total is 17,572 since mid-March, with 276 deaths.
Forty-seven people were hospitalized Monday, with eight people intubated.
As of Wednesday, 13,450 people have recovered, the health district reported.
Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 2,137 new cases for an average of about 152 new cases per day.
Yakima County had 573.5 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 20 through Dec 3. The number is one criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.