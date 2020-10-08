Yakima County health officials reported 29 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, with no new deaths.
The county has had 12,471 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 240 deaths, according to the Yakima Health District.
Seven people remained hospitalized, with three people intubated.
As of Thursday, 11,591 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 92.6 cases per 100,000 people from Sep. 14-27, according to state Department of Health data. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
The county remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-phase “Safe Start” reopening plan. Additional activities have been allowed as case counts come down. Gatherings remain restricted to five people or fewer with exceptions for religious services and drive-in movies.