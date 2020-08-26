Yakima County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, marking the 12th consecutive day that the county had fewer than 60 new cases.
That brings the total number of cases since mid-March to 11,517. There were no new deaths reported; the total remains at 224.
Sixteen people are hospitalized, with one person intubated.
During a Yakima Health District press briefing Wednesday, Dr. Marty Brueggemann, chief medical officer of Virginia Mason Memorial, said in the past week the number of COVID-19 patients at the Yakima hospital dipped below 10.
“A couple of months ago, that was almost unthinkable,” he said.
In mid-June, county hospitalizations were in the mid-50s, with Memorial’s total well into the 40s.
As of Wednesday, 10,073 patients had recovered. Those considered recovered have not had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in 28 or more days and are not hospitalized or deceased.
Testing
The state recently changed how it calculates COVID-19 testing rates. Previously, the testing data measured the number of individuals tested. Now the state will track the total number of COVID-19 tests performed, including on individuals who have had multiple tests.
State health officials said the new metric will provide a better gauge of testing activity at a given point of time.
Under the revised metrics, Yakima County’s testing activity appears to peak in early June, when the county was performing nearly 1,000 tests each day. As of Aug. 15, Yakima County had a rolling seven-day testing average of 350 tests, with daily testing figures ranging from more than 200 tests to nearly 700 tests, according to state numbers.
The Yakima Health District previously said it is aiming to complete 1,500 tests daily. The National Guard has returned to the Yakima Valley to increase the county’s community testing capability. Medical Teams International had been doing community testing in recent weeks.
Counting the total tests performed rather than individuals tested also changed the COVID-19 positivity rate downward. For Aug. 9-15, Yakima County has a positive test rate of 10.1%. That is an improvement from 26.9% for June 2-8, when infections peaked countywide. However, the county figure is still above the state benchmark of 2%.
Upcoming community testing is planned:
Thursday: 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA/Rotary Aquatic Center, 3908 N. River Road, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at State Fair Park/SunDome, 1301 S. Fair Ave.
Friday: 8-11 a.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the YMCA/Rotary Aquatic Center and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road
Saturday: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Selah United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road
Tuesday through Thursday, Sept. 3: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., State Fair Park/SunDome
Sept. 4: 8 a.m.-2 p.m., Nile Fire Station 11, 13670 State Route 410, Naches
The testing sites are registration-free and symptoms are not required to test. Call 211 for more information.
Testing also is available at local medical clinics and hospitals.