The Yakima Health District reported 27 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 28,415 since the pandemic started, with deaths remaining at 385.
Six people were hospitalized Wednesday with one person intubated.
As of Wednesday, 26,584 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 236 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 20 to March 5.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Starting Monday, the entire state will move to Phase 3. Phase 3 allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 2 of its vaccination plan. People who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders now qualify. This phase also includes people who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high risk.
Also eligible for vacations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 educators, child care providers, health care workers, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.