Yakima Health District officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, with no additional deaths.
The county has had 12,591 coronavirus cases and 241 COVID-19 deaths since mid-March, according to the health district.
Five people were hospitalized, with two intubated. As of Wednesday, 11,713 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 83.6 newly diagnosed cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 20-Oct. 3. The state goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
The county moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan Tuesday along with Franklin, Benton, Douglas and Chelan counties. It allows movie theaters, museums and libraries to open at 25% capacity. Restaurants and bars will be able to increase their indoor capacity to 50%, and indoor religious services are allowed at 25% capacity.
Mask distribution Friday
The Greater Yakima Chamber of Commerce and the Central Washington Hispanic Chamber Board will distribute masks to the community Friday as part of the Yakima Valley Open and Safe campaign.
Distribution will take place in the parking lot of Wheatland Bank, 201 E. Yakima Ave., Yakima, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Learn more about the Yakima Valley Open and Safe campaign, which features business resources in English and Spanish, at www.yvopenandsafe.com.