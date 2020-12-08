The Yakima Health District reported 247 additional coronavirus cases Tuesday, with two new deaths.
The district said on its website that the numbers reflect delays in processing positive laboratory results. Cases spiked over the weekend, with the district reporting a combined 515 new cases Sunday and Monday.
Statewide backlogs were caused by server upgrades that left up to 1,800 duplicates in the system that have yet to be resolved, according to the Washington State Department of Health. The duplicates will be removed from the data set once the department finishes reviewing the case counts.
The department resumed reporting negative COVID-19 test results Dec. 4, after a temporary pause that started Nov. 21. Not all negative test results have been processed. They will be added to the data retroactively, the department said.
Yakima County's case count has reached 16,564 since mid-March, with deaths now at 269. Forty-three people were hospitalized as of Tuesday, with four patients intubated. Both numbers were unchanged from Monday, when the district reported 11 additional hospitalizations.
The district reported that 13,060 people have recovered.
Since the beginning of December, the county has reported 1,246 new cases for an average of about 156 new cases per day.
Yakima County had 467.7 cases per 100,000 people from Nov. 14 through Nov. 27. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.