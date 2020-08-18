New COVID-19 cases in Yakima County remained in the double digits for 24 consecutive days, with 24 new cases Tuesday.
Tuesday was the third consecutive day new cases were in the 20s.
In the last seven days, there were 307 new COVID-19 cases, compared to 325 new cases during the same period a week earlier. In contrast, there were 215 new cases on just June 8, when public health officials declared Yakima County was a "hot spot" for COVID-19.
Hospitalizations, which were hovering around 60 two months ago, were at 23 Tuesday, according to the Yakima Health District. Three were intubated.
The number of deaths, increased by two to 215. According to the health district, 198 of those deaths were people who had other health issues.
The county has had 11,290 total cases since mid-March. A total of 9,449 residents have recovered.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan. Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. From July 30 to Aug. 12, Yakima County had 232 cases per 100,000 people, according to the state Department of Health.
The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.
The state has paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity this month, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.