Yakima County health officials reported 24 new COVID-19 cases, with no new deaths Saturday.
The county has had 12,814 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 244 deaths, according to the Yakima County Health District. The number of deaths remained unchanged from Friday, when one new death was reported.
Eight people were hospitalized Saturday, with three intubated. A total of 11,944 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 75 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 29-Oct. 12, well below the statewide rate of 105. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County moved into Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan on Oct. 13.
A study by the University of Washington found that hydroxychloroquine does not prevent someone from developing COVID-19, according to a news release from the university’s medical school.
Researchers found that someone who had been in close contact with someone with coronavirus and took the anti-malarial drug were just as likely to be infected as those who took a placebo.
President Donald Trump touted hydroxychloroquine as a drug that could combat coronavirus and claimed in July to have taken the drug himself. Scientists and disease experts said the drug is ineffective.
Earlier this month, Trump tested positive for the virus, but he was treated with an experimental antibody cocktail.