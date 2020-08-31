Yakima County reported 22 new COVID-19 cases Monday, marking 16 consecutive days the county has had fewer than 50 cases.
The total number of COVID-19 cases, which the Yakima Health District started tracking in mid-March, is now 11,659.
Two more deaths were reported Monday, bringing the total to 227. The health district counts anyone who has died specifically due to complications from COVID-19. Out of those who died, 210 had underlying health conditions.
There were 19 people hospitalized Monday, an increase of two from Sunday. Two were intubated, up from one on Sunday.
There were 10,332 people reported as recovered from COVID-19. The Yakima Health District considers anyone who hasn’t had a positive COVID-19 test for 28 days or more and is not hospitalized as recovered.
Yakima County remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-step reopening plan. Last week, state and local health officials allowed more business activity. Indoor restaurant dining at 25% capacity is now allowed. Churches can have indoor services at 25% capacity or 50 people, whichever is less, along with more people at outdoor services. Fitness classes of five or fewer people can meet outside.
Updated guidance was posted on the Roadmap to Recovery, the plan the county and health district have used for reopening.
In an email to the Yakima Herald-Republic, Lilian Bravo, director of public health partnerships for the Yakima Health District, said the health department is looking into what could be allowed for local farms impacted by new agritourism guidelines issued by Gov. Jay Inslee.
The guidance, which includes rules for operating U-pick, pumpkin patches and other farm activities, states that such activities are permitted for counties in Phase 2 or Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. That means such activities would not be allowed for Yakima County or the other four counties — Benton, Franklin, Chelan and Douglas — in modified Phase 1.
“As of right now, we have to stick to what activities and business operations that are found on the Yakima County Roadmap to Recovery,” Bravo said.