The Yakima Health District reported 21 additional coronavirus cases Thursday and one more death.
The county has had 30,796 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic started and 423 deaths.
Seven people were hospitalized Thursday, with none intubated.
As of Thursday, 29,219 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Gov. Jay Inslee announced Thursday that all counties in Washington will move to Phase 3 effective next Tuesday, with a planned statewide full reopening June 30. If more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then, that date could move up.
Yakima County had 165.8 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 from April 22 to May 5. That’s below the state average of 240.6 new cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 6 p.m. Mondays-Wednesdays and Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
Businesses and organizations interested in scheduling a COVID vaccine clinic can email yakimavaccinemobileteam@gmail.com.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.