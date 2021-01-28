The Yakima Health District reported 184 additional coronavirus cases Thursday, with no new deaths. The county’s total is 25,333 since mid-March, with deaths at 346.
Twenty-eight people were hospitalized Thursday, with no one intubated.
As of Thursday, 20,603 people have recovered. Yakima County had 924 new cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 5-18.
Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday announced changes to the state's economic reopening plan that allows seven counties to move next week into Phase 2. Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, will remain in Phase 1. The region is meeting two of four criteria.
- The southcentral region’s COVID-19 case rate per 100,000 for Jan. 3-16 was down 1% compared to the prior two weeks, missing the 10% decrease benchmark.
- The COVID test positivity rate was 22% for Jan. 3-9. It needs to be less than 10%.
- Hospitalizations per 100,000 for Jan. 10-23 decreased by 29% compared to the prior two weeks, surpassing the 10% decline requirement.
- Staffed ICU beds in the south central region were 87% filled from Jan. 17-23, meeting criteria. It needs to be below 90%.
The southcentral region includes Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Columbia and Kittitas counties.
Vaccine update
The state Department of Health reported on Thursday that 14,531 vaccine doses have been given in Yakima County, including 12,345 first doses. A total of 2,075 people have been fully vaccinated.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents should first check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (https://form.findyourphasewa.org/) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an email or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.