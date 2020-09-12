Yakima County had no new coronavirus deaths and 17 new cases of the disease since Friday, health officials report.
Saturday’s report from the Yakima Health District brings the number of reported cases in the county to 11,924 since March, with the total number of deaths at 231. Of those who died, 214 had existing health issues, the health district reported.
Hospitalizations remained at 11, with one person intubated. As of Saturday, 10,941 people have recovered from the disease, the district reported.
County health officials define recovery as someone who tested positive for the disease at least 28 days ago and is neither dead nor hospitalized.