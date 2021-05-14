The Yakima Health District reported 17 additional coronavirus cases Friday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 30,813 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 423.
Seven people were hospitalized Friday, with none intubated.
As of Friday, 29,219 people have recovered.
Reopening
Yakima County is in Phase 3 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. The governor has announced a full statewide reopening on June 30. The date could be earlier if more than 70% of the state’s over-16 population has initiated vaccination before then.
Statewide, 58% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination. In Yakima County, 49.1% of people 16 and older have initiated vaccination and 40.3% are fully vaccinated.
Yakima County had 148.3 cases per 100,000 people from April 23-May 6.
Vaccine update
Everyone 12 and older is eligible for the COVID vaccine in Washington.
The Yakima State Fair Park vaccine site is open from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays and Fridays-Sundays, and noon to 8 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 1301 S. Fair Ave. First and second dose appointments are available at prepmod.doh.wa.gov or by calling 800-525-0127 and pressing #. Walk-ups are welcome, but appointments are strongly encouraged.
People who need a ride can call 211. Yakima Transit Route 12 will drop off individuals at the walk-up entrance located at Gate 1. No documentation or identification is required at the site. There is no cost to get the vaccine.
People also can get the vaccine at clinics and pharmacies around the county. The health district’s website at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list. The state has a vaccine locator at https://vaccinelocator.doh.wa.gov.