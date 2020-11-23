Yakima County health officials reported 380 new COVID-19 cases Monday.
The total includes 167 new cases Sunday and 166 Monday. It also includes 47 new cases from the Summitview Healthcare outbreak, first reported last week.
The county had averaged 75.3 new cases over the previous seven days.
Sunday's and Monday's cases are the highest single-day totals since July 16, when the county reported 371 infections. That day's total included 158 new cases and 213 older cases from the Indian Health Service.
Nov. 13, the county reported 132 new cases. That had been the county's highest post-July total until Sunday.
The county has had 14,549 coronavirus cases and 259 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District.
There were 20 people hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated. As of Monday, 12,518 people had recovered from the disease.
Yakima County had 172.7 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 27-Nov. 9. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
State totals
On Monday, the state reported 6,277 new cases and 36 deaths from the past three days. The state Department of Health doesn't report COVID-19 related deaths on weekends, so totals are often higher earlier in the week.
A backlog of tens of thousands of test results led to an undercounting of new cases last week. The backlog was tied to a spike in COVID-19 testing prior to the Thanksgiving holiday, and was cleared Monday, the DOH said.
The department said COVID-19 is widespread throughout the state and residents are at the highest risk they have been during the entire pandemic. State health officials strongly urged people to not have friends and other family inside for social gatherings, and to limit gatherings to five people.
"Our disease transmission is skyrocketing,” State Health Officer Dr. Kathy Lofy said in a statement. “We have grave concerns about what will happen in the coming weeks if people gather at Thanksgiving, or any other time in the near future, and spread COVID-19 to their friends and loved ones.”
New statewide coronavirus restrictions were imposed last week because of rising case numbers and hospitalizations.