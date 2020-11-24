Yakima County health officials reported 150 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, making it the third consecutive day of new cases in the triple-digits.
In the last seven days, Yakima County has had 855 new cases, an average of 122.1 cases a day. That’s still below the county's June peak, when the per-day average hit 150 cases. The per day average, however, was as low as 38 new cases in mid-August.
The county had 214.9 cases per 100,000 between Oct. 30 and Nov. 12, marking the first time the county’s two-week rate was above 200 since mid-August. That rate was as high as 753.3 per 100,000 in June. The state’s goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County’s per-capita rate is slightly lower than the state, which reported 299.5 cases per 100,000 between Oct. 30-Nov. 12.
The county has had 14,699 coronavirus cases since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District. Deaths remained at 259.
There were 20 people hospitalized Tuesday, with one person intubated. As of Tuesday, 12,542 people had recovered.
State sees record in daily case count
Meanwhile, the state Department of Health reported a record 3,482 new cases Monday, along with 35 new deaths. The previous record was 2,589 cases, reported on Nov. 17.
That brings the total number of cases in Washington state to 151,019. The total number of deaths are at 2,690.
The spiking number has prompted public health officials and Gov. Jay Inslee to urge residents to not have indoor gatherings with those outside their households, including on Thanksgiving.
The state is under new coronavirus restrictions until mid-December. Gov. Jay Inslee implemented new restrictions in response to a spike in new cases and hospitalizations.