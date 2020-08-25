The Yakima Health District reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, with one new death.
That brings the county’s totals to 11,490 confirmed cases and 224 deaths. Of the deaths, 207 people had existing health conditions.
Tuesday’s numbers also mark the county’s 11th consecutive day with fewer than 60 new cases of new coronavirus reported.
New cases remained in the teens for the third straight day, following 14 Monday and 17 Sunday.
Fifteen people are hospitalized with no one intubated.
A total of 10,007 people have recovered.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state's four-stage reopening plan. Criteria for moving to the next phase call for fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 people over two weeks. In Yakima County, the target is fewer than 63 cases over 14 days. The state also looks at hospital readiness, testing and the transmission rate.
The state has paused counties moving to new phases. But it has allowed Yakima County to add more activity, like curbside library services and outside patios at wineries, breweries and bars.