Health officials reported 120 new COVID-19 cases from Sunday and Monday in Yakima County.
The total includes 12 new cases reported Monday and 108 new cases Sunday, with one new death, according to the Yakima Health District.
The county has had 13,762 coronavirus cases since mid-March, and 251 deaths, according to the health district.
Fourteen people were hospitalized, with three intubated. As of Monday, 12,353 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 126 cases per 100,000 people from Oct. 20 to Nov. 2. The state goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-phase Safe Start plan, with new state-level restrictions announced Sunday because of rising numbers statewide.