Yakima County health officials reported 12 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, with no new deaths.
The county’s total is 12,660 since mid-March, with deaths remaining at 241, according to the Yakima Health District.
Seven people were hospitalized, with two people intubated.
As of Saturday, 11,792 people had recovered.
Yakima County had 80.5 cases per 100,000 people from Sept. 22 through Oct. 5. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s four-stage Safe Start reopening plan.