The Yakima Health District reported 103 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, as well as 31 previously untallied results and one new death.
“Due to a number of rapid COVID tests that were not previously accounted for, YHD will be adding these over the next several days,” the health district said on its website.
Twenty-four people were hospitalized Wednesday, with three people intubated.
As of Thursday, 21,684 people have recovered, with 26,056 total cases since mid-March.
Yakima County, which is part of the southcentral region, is in Phase 1 in the state’s reopening plan. Yakima County had 652 cases per 100,000 people from Jan. 11-24.
Vaccine update
The Yakima Health District reported Tuesday that 13,067 first COVID vaccine doses and 2,832 second doses have been given in the county. The county has received 14,505 first doses and 2,832 second doses.
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1, which means everyone 65 and over and those 50 and over in multigenerational households are eligible. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire. You can sign up for an e-mail or text notification regarding vaccine eligibility.
The state's COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
Those eligible for the vaccine should go to the Yakima Health District COVID-19 vaccine site at www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine. There, the Yakima Health District has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.
All clinics require scheduled appointments. People should not go to visit clinics or the hospital for vaccines without an appointment.
The state has a mass vaccination site at the Benton County Fairgrounds in Kennewick, along with locations in Wenatchee, Spokane and Ridgefield. Anyone can visit those sites, but pre-registration is required and Yakima County residents should not travel to those sites without a confirmed appointment.