The Yakima Health District reported 52 additional coronavirus cases from Sunday and Monday, with no new deaths.
The total includes 29 new cases Sunday and 23 Monday.
No new data on Yakima County coronavirus cases was posted on the Yakima Health District’s website late Saturday. As of 9:15 p.m., the site was still displaying data on new cases, deaths and hospitalizations from Friday. The numbers were updated at 7:46 a.m. Sunday, according to the website. There were 48 additional cases and no new deaths in that update.
The county’s total is 28,335 since the pandemic started, with deaths at 385.
Nine people were hospitalized Monday, with one person intubated.
As of Monday, 26,504 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 250.8 cases per 100,000 people from Feb. 17-March 2, according to the state Department of Health.
Yakima County is in Phase 2 of the state’s coronavirus reopening plan. Starting March 22, the entire state will move to Phase 3, which allows up to 50% occupancy or 400 people maximum, whichever is lower, for all indoor spaces.
Vaccine update
The state is in Phase 1B Tier 1 of its vaccination plan. Those eligible for vacations are everyone 65 and over, those 50 and over in multigenerational households, preschool through grade 12 teachers and child care providers. Those who work in health care, first responders and staff and residents of long-term care centers also are eligible.
Starting Wednesday eligibility will be expanded to Phase 1B Tier 2, which includes people who work in agriculture, grocery stores, corrections, jails, public transit and remaining first responders. It also includes people who are pregnant and who have a disability that puts them at high risk who are 16 and over.
Residents can check whether they are eligible for the vaccine by going to the state’s PhaseFinder tool. (FindYourPhasewa.org) and filling out the questionnaire.
The state’s COVID assistance hotline is 211 or 1-800-525-0127.
The health district’s website at
www.yakimacounty.us/2472/COVID-19-Vaccine has an updated list of providers giving vaccines and how to set up appointments.