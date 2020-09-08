200709-yh-news-dailyupdate-4.jpg
Yakima County has gone more than two weeks with fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day.

The Yakima Health District reported 36 new cases of COVID-19 over Monday and Tuesday for a total of 11,843 cases since mid-March. The district updated numbers Sunday but didn't have a COVID-19 update on Labor Day.

Deaths in Yakima County due to COVID-19 remained at 228 Tuesday. Fifteen people were hospitalized, with three intubated. Those figures were unchanged from Sunday.

Sixty-two more people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Tuesday, the health district reported, bringing that total to 10,722. Those considered recovered have not had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in 28 or more days and are not hospitalized or deceased.

