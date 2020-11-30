Yakima County health officials reported 261 new coronavirus cases Sunday into Monday, with four new deaths.
The coronavirus case count since mid-March is now at 15,318, with deaths at 264, according to the Yakima Health District.
The health district noted on its website that it could not report separate numbers for Sunday and Monday due to "date mislabeling." Daily numbers will once again be available Tuesday, the district said.
But broken down over two days, the county averaged 130.5 new cases a day Sunday and Monday. The previous week saw an average of 120.1 new cases per day.
Yakima County had 371.2 cases per 100,000 people between Nov. 6 and 19, according to the state Department of Health. The state's goal is fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
As of Monday, 24 people were hospitalized, with two intubated. The health district reports that 12,735 people have recovered.