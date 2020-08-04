Yakima County's COVID-19 deaths reached another grim milestone, surpassing 200 Tuesday.
The Yakima Health District added six new deaths to bring the total to 202, including 187 with other health problems. No new deaths had been reported since Thursday.
Cases remained under 100 for the 10th straight day, rising by 72 to 10,568. Hospitalizations went up by two to 29 and intubations stayed steady at four.
Another 10 patients recovered, putting that number at 8,267.
The health district continues to keep a close watch on pandemic-related health concerns beyond those who test positive. Health officer Teresa Everson said last week said they're working with the state to keep track of secondary outcomes as well, particularly related to mental health.
"We knew that we were going to be able to anticipate that mental health would decline," Everson said. "That means folks would have more anxiety, more depression, we might see more suicide attempts."
Trends show increases in alcohol use and ER visits for overdoses throughout the state, including a cluster of fatal overdoses at the beginning of July. Everson said state data shows domestic violence and intimate partner violence is up, just as health workers feared when the pandemic began.
With a vaccine still several months away, Everson stressed the importance of physical health and taking care of each other emotionally as much as possible. She said the health district is working with providers and community partners to put out more direct messaging to address some of those concerns.
"Please, if you feel like you’re struggling with your health and with your safety, reach out," Everson said. "That could be to friends, it could be to family, to neighbors, or it could be with a health professional."