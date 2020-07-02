200622-yh-news-testing-7.jpg
A member of the Washington National Guard, left, prepares to assist the next passenger in line at a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing site Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at United Methodist Church, 1061 Selah Loop Road in Selah, Wash.

 Amanda Ray / Yakima Herald-Republic

Eighty new cases if COVID-19 were confirmed in Yakima County on Thursday, marking the fifth consecutive day of new case counts below 100.

Since mid-March, the county has recorded 7,556 confirmed cases of the respiratory virus and 141 deaths, including one new death reported Thursday.

There were 45 individuals hospitalized Thursday, with 10 intubated. It was an improvement from Wednesday, when 49 people were hospitalized and 13 intubated.

The state Department of Health said Thursday it is working with the last three counties in Phase 1 of Gov. Jay Inslee's four-stage reopening plan — Yakima, Benton and Franklin — on a move to a "modified" Phase 1.

Coronavirus Coverage

Reach Janelle Retka at jretka@yakimaherald.com or on Twitter: @janelleretka