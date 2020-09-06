The Yakima Health District reported 12 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing Yakima County to 13 straight days with fewer than 50 new cases of COVID-19.
Yakima County now has a total of 11,807 COVID-19 cases since mid-March. Deaths remained at 228 Sunday.
Fifteen people were hospitalized, with three intubated. Those numbers were unchanged from Saturday.
A total of 70 more people have recovered from COVID-19 as of Sunday, according to the health district, bringing that number to 10,660. Those considered recovered have not had a positive COVID-19 diagnosis in 28 or more days and are not hospitalized or deceased.