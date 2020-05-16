Yakima County jail has its first reported case of coronavirus among its inmates, linked to an outbreak at the Sunnyside city jail.
A 48-year-old man who was being held on the jail’s fourth floor tested positive for COVID-19, and was released by Yakima County Superior Court Friday, with health care and quarantine instructions, said Jeremy Welch, the jail’s chief of security operations.
“Up to this point, we have been successful in keeping it out,” Welch said. “Once he came in, we put the procedures in place.”
The inmate was one of two who transferred from the Sunnyside city jail, according to a news release from the Yakima County Department of Corrections, which operates the North Front Street jail. His name is not being released due to federal medical privacy laws.
Welch said the second prisoner, who was housed in the jail’s annex, tested negative, but the unit is remaining on isolation as a precaution. Neither inmate showed any symptoms of the disease, Welch said.
The inmates were moved to a medical isolation unit, while the housing units where the men were staying were placed under isolation, Welch said.
Jail procedures call for screening inmates on arrival at the jail, and isolating housing units when a case is suspected.
Jail staff are also following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by checking their temperatures at the start of the shift and wearing masks when going into the medical isolation unit or units that are isolated for suspected cases, Welch said.
Sunnyside
Sunnyside’s jail commander notified the county that the two inmates may have been exposed to the coronavirus at the jail, where nine staff and one inmate tested positive for the disease, the release and Sunnyside City Manager Marty Casey said.
Casey, during a briefing with the Yakima Health District, said the city has taken steps at the jail for prevention, and is now working on eradicating the virus and preventing its spread in the jail.
He said the jail is not accepting contract inmates and the entire jail has been disinfected. The officers and the inmate are all isolated from others, Casey said, adding his wishes for a speedy recovery.