Yakima County health officials reported 27 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday, with two new deaths.
The county has had 12,293 coronavirus cases and 235 deaths since mid-March, according to the Yakima Health District.
Twelve people were hospitalized, with none intubated. As of Tuesday, 11,389 people have recovered.
Yakima County had 82 newly diagnosed cases of COVID-19 per 100,000 people from Sept. 5-18. The number is one of the criteria the state uses for reopening, with a goal of fewer than 25 cases per 100,000 over two weeks.
The county remains in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s four-part Safe Start plan, though additional business activities have been allowed. And on Monday, the health district outlined recommendations that could bring elementary students back on campus as early as mid-October.